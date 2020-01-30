ValuEngine Upgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $245,782.80. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,271 shares of company stock worth $8,542,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

