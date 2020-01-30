ValuEngine Upgrades Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) to Sell

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPOF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

