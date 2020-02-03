ValuEngine Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Hold”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

