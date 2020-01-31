ValuEngine Upgrades TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to “Buy”

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TESS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

TESS stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

