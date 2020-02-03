ValuEngine Upgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to “Buy”

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

YEXT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,735. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $483,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,450. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Yext by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

