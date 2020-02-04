Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?