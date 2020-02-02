Valvoline (VVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY20 guidance at $1.37-1.48 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

