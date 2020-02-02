Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 179000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading