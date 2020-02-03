Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 945,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,011. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

