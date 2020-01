Shares of VanEck Vectors Double Long Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:URR) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, approximately 366 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?