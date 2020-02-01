VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.67 and traded as high as $27.00. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 268 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

