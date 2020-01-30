VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, approximately 81 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 357,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Economic Reports