Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.79

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.79 and last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 119941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

