Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.03

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 20298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

