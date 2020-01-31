Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.90

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.90 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 16738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

