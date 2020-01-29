Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 148,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,252. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?