Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.14.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.91. 1,521,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,040. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

