Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) will release its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

