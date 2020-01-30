Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is a Tariff?