Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €54.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €81.50 ($94.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a 52 week low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a 52 week high of €128.00 ($148.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.14 and its 200 day moving average is €90.65. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

