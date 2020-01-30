Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

