Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,626,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,953 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.88.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Read More: Correction