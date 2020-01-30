Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 36.4%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 34,400,040 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,736% from the average daily volume of 1,873,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?