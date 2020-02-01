VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 6,667,687 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,376 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution