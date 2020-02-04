VE AU FLOT/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:FLOT)

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

FLOT stock opened at A$25.04 ($17.76) on Tuesday. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a 1-year low of A$24.97 ($17.71) and a 1-year high of A$25.24 ($17.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$25.07 and its 200-day moving average is A$25.10.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds