Vecima Networks (VCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter.

TSE:VCM opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.50. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$8.27 and a 1-year high of C$10.65.

VCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.20 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

