Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $655.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

