Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Vedanta by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,966,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200,122 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,731 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vedanta by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 34.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,004. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

