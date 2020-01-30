VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) Shares Up 7.7%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.20, 760,633 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,088,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:DWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,505,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN accounts for about 1.1% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 3.91% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

