VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.26

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $52.13. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 409,103 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

