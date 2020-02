VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader