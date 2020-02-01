Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.76. Velocys shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,957,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

In other news, insider Philip Holland acquired 639,561 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

