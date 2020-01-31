Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

