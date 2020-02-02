Venus Concept (VERO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Venus Concept to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million -$28.73 million -0.54 Venus Concept Competitors $1.42 billion $149.66 million 6.07

Venus Concept’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Venus Concept and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept Competitors 1087 3526 5825 326 2.50

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Venus Concept Competitors -573.48% -105.83% -22.15%

Summary

Venus Concept beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.