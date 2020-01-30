January 30, 2020
Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.00

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as high as $26.89. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1,769,473 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.51 and a 200-day moving average of €23.05.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

