Veoneer (VNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

