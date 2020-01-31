Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,374,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?