Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 1,613,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,982,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

