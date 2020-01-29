Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 137.8% in January

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Verb Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.15% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?