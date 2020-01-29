Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,752. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

