Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $158.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,752 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $163.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $115.24 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

