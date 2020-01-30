Veritex Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

