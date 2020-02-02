Veritex Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBTX. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.32 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $885,387. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

