Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16, 701,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 353,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 51,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,972.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

