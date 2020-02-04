Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

