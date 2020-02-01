Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

