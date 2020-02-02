Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.50, approximately 538,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,380,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.89.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?