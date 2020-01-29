Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRML opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Vermillion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.45.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 353.32% and a negative return on equity of 163.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermillion during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermillion during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermillion by 145.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

