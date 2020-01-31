VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.33, 5,728 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.07. The company has a market cap of $161.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.60.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

