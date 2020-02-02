February 2, 2020
Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $42.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $163.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $194.88 million, with estimates ranging from $187.86 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,857. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

